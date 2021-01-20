Obituaries » Florence Chalk

Florence (nee Gunkel) Chalk, 94 of Melbourne, Kentucky passed away peacefully on January 20, 2021.

Florence was born July 30, 1926 in Melbourne, Kentucky to Joe and Caroline Kohls Gunkel

She was a Time Keeper with Wadsworth Watchcase, homemaker, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Camp Springs, Kentucky, the St. Philips Seniors and the Campbell County Seniors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herbert E. Chalk, Sisters, Marcella Shlosser, Mildred Heiert, Edna Wagner, Delores Franzen, Brothers, Raymond, Aloysius, and Ralph Gunkel and 2 great granddaughters, Maren and Finley Walz.

Florence is survived by her Daughters, Marlene (Wayne) Fromm, Linda Hardy, Rose “Dietrich” Chalk, Audrey (Frank) Dietrich, Sister, Ruth Walker, 9 Grandchildren Marla, Robin, Aaron, Thom, Tim, Tyler, Zachary, Sam, and Sarah and 21 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd., Camp Springs, Kentucky 41059.