Burial Date: September 28, 2020

Flora L. “Flo” Alfred. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Flo was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maude Prewitt and her brothers, Earl and Otis Prewitt; She is survived by her husband, Jack V. Alfred; nephew, James Michael (Joy) Oble; nieces, Carol, Pat and Barbara. Visitation Monday, September 28th from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the Community Family Church, Independence, St. Jude Hospital for Children or, the Shriners Hospitals for Children.