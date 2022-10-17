Obituaries » Flora A. Roland DeVore

Burial Date: October 20, 2022 3800 Church Street Latonia, KY 41015 Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Flora Angela DeVore Roland, 87, of Erlanger, went to be with the Lord on Monday October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was devoted to Latonia Baptist Church where she worked 60 years as secretary. Flora loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Roland in 1978.

Survived by her three daughters Teresa (Scott) Keiser, Vicki Downey and Wendy (Jeff) Gross and her nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 till 7 PM with funeral service beginning at 7 PM Thursday October 20, 2022 all at Latonia Baptist Church, 3800 Church Street. Burial will be private Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to Juvenile Diabetes Association, visit jdrf.org for a memorial donation.