Obituaries » Flo Reilly

Flo Reilly, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.

Flo was a devoted parishioner at Mary Queen of Heaven Roman Catholic Church who volunteered at the Parish Kitchen and Welcome House. She loved spending time with her family and to shop. Since 2008 she enjoyed walking the halls of Villa Springs Care Center to spend her time caring for and befriending the residents.

Flo was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James “Jim” Reilly; and siblings: William “Corky” (Mae) Day, Wanda (Charles) Dressing, Carlos (Joan) Day and Dan (Mary Jane) Day.

She is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law: Tim (Jane) Reilly, Jim (LuAnn) Reilly, Brian (Kelly) Reilly and Tom (Jerri) Reilly; grandchildren: Amber, Blake, Chris, Brett, Evan, Cory, Samantha, Drew, Katie, Brady, Mary Kay, Noah and Carson; along with 14 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 PM at Mary Queen of Heaven Roman Catholic Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.