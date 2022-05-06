Obituaries » Fern Stokley

Burial Date: May 12, 2022 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 May 12, 11 a.m.

Fern Stokley, 78, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Fern was born September 4, 1943 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Susie (Barnett) Stokley. She was a retired Quality Assurance Manager with the IRS and a member of NARFE – National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association. She was a member of the Love & Faith Fellowship Church, Newport, Kentucky where she taught Sunday School and served as Treasurer. Fern was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, Hobert & Edgar Stokley and sisters, Louise Feilen and Christine Gers. Fern is survived by her sister, Joyce (Robert) Mason and brothers Bill Stokley & John Stokley. Fern loved her family and especially her role as ” Aunt Fern”. She is survived and adored by her 12 Nieces, 1 Nephew, 19 Great Nieces and Nephews as well as the next two generations of Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place at the Stokley Family Cemetery in Clay City, Kentucky at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to be made to the charity of your choice.