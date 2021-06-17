Obituaries » Ferdinand J. Bartels

Burial Date: June 22, 2021

Ferdinand Joseph Bartels, USN, died peacefully with loving family gathered around on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He served our country on two destroyers: The USS George K. MacKenzie and the USS William M. Wood from September 10, 1947 to August 31, 1951, during the Korean War time frame. Ferdinand “Fuzzy” belonged to the Dayton VFW, he was a truck driver for 38 years and was a retired teamster. He drove for Tasty Bread, Nuway Linen and Keebler. He owned a grocery store in Dayton, KY and the Fuzzy Bee in Bellevue, KY. He also worked at the bookstore at NKU for 15 years.

Ferdinand “Fuzzy” was born October 18, 1929 in Newport, KY to John Bartels and Marie Theresa (nee: Berwanger) Bartels. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Neoma Bartels (nee Cross), Brothers, John, Carl & Joe Bartels, Sisters, Sr. Mary Emmanuel, Barbara Jean Jennings & Rita Weiss.

Fuzzy is survived by his Wife, Carole (Farrell) nee: Leone Bartels, Son, Michael (Linda) Bartels, Daughter, Nancy (Gregory) Hudson, Daughter, Jennifer (Fritz) Krimmer, Son, Mike (Nancy) Farrell, Son, Mark (Svetlana) Farrell, Grandchildren, Andrea (Mikey) Earls, Malissa Bartels, Stephanie (Scott) Horton, Lindsey (Ryan) Ware, Bobby Hudson, Matthew Mullen, Alexandra Uehlein, Brittney (Bob Dollenmeyer) Uehlein, Mollie Uehlein, Joshua (Nicole) Perry, Brandon (Amanda) Perry, Kevin (Elizabeth) Perry, Amber Farrell, Michael (Hannah) Farrell, Matthew Farrell, Elizabeth Farrell, Great-Grandchildren, Larkin, Amiya, Anderson, Ava, Stela, Maddox, Dexter, Hudson, Joshua II, Annabelle, Owen, Seth, Claudia, 3 Children of Elizabeth Perry.

Visitation 11:00 am to 1:30 pm, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Gallenstein officiating. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Advancement Services, Northern Kentucky University, AC 239, 100 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41076-9964.