Faye R. Justice-Thacker

Burial Date: April 27, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY April 27, 3 p.m.

Faye Reynolds Justice-Thacker of Covington, age 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 5, 1919 in Phyllis, KY to the late Orlando and Etty Reynolds.

Faye was an excellent homemaker, her home was always warming, yet spotless! She kept her home so clean you could eat off her floors. She loved beautiful flowers around her house, specifically petunias. She was also a very hardworking woman. Faye always canned and preserved vegetables from her garden and raised her own chickens. She made the best homecooked meals that her family will never forget- especially her country breakfast. Everything was homemade from her. When she wasn’t working on her home, Faye kept busy with sewing. She was a meticulous and creative seamstress, she even made her own curtains! Most of all, Faye loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She will truly be missed beyond measure.

In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her first husband, Grover Cleveland Justice; her husband from her second marriage, James Elmo Thacker; son, Lloyd Justice; son-in-law, Jim Palma; and 17 brothers and sisters.

Survived to mourn her loss are her loving children, Ralph (Joyce) Justice, Bea (David) Salyers, Vivian Thorpe, Ronnie (Nancy) Justice, Lori (Jess) Moore, and Carol Palma; 19 beloved grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other friends and family members who will forever cherish her wonderful memory.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 3:00 PM. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. A second visitation and service will be held at Lucas and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville, KY. Please check back for times and dates as those details are currently pending.

Memorial donations can be made in Faye’s name to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road Lexington, Kentucky 40504. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence, please visit the corresponding tabs on this page.