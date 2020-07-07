Obituaries » Falon R. Foltz

Burial Date: July 14, 2020

Falon Rayne Foltz, 5 weeks old passed away July 7, 2020 at Children’s Hospital. Falon is survived by her parents Kara Kitts and Mitchell Foltz; siblings Everleigh and Case; maternal grandparents Chad and Kelly Kitts, Tammy and Charlie Alexander; paternal grandparents Jackie Mitchell and Dennis Foltz; maternal great grandparents Rhonda and Jack Kitts, Karen and Bill Krebs, Kathy Stanley, Luke and Cheri Stanley; aunts Kali, Courtney, Claire, Caroline, Devinn (Joey) and Donna; uncle Chaz (Dani); many extended family members. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.