Evelyn Ruh Meyer

Burial Date: October 22, 2022 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Oct. 22, 10 a.m.

Evelyn (Meyer)Ruh passed on October 17, 2022 at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her Ft Mitchell, Ky home with her family by her side.

Evelyn was born in Norwood, OH on October 23, 1940 to Herb and Thelma Meyer. Evelyn was the second oldest of 5 children: Syliva, Evelyn, Dorothy, Paul, and Eileen. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Herb and Thelma, her oldest sister Sylvia and younger brother Paul.

Evelyn received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth Hospital and spent the next 19 years of her nursing career as an Operating Room nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, Evelyn married Michael Ruh on September 19, 1964 and had three children. She is survived by: beloved husband of 58 years, Michael Ruh Sr, daughter Linda (Merrill) Hutchinson, sons Michael Jr, and Dan (Jennifer). Evelyn was also blessed with 8 grandchildren: Nick (Lane), Zach (Katie), Cameron, Mackenzie, and Nick Hutchinson and Ava, Cole, and Aden Ruh. Evelyn was also a great-grandmother to five: Lucy, Dietrich, Paulina, Frankie, and Teddy.

Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, golf, and spending time with family and friends. She and Mike enjoyed spending winters in their Florida home for the past 21 yrs. She was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Church for over 58 years.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright, Ky. Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2022 from 4-7pm at Middendorf Funeral Home A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10am at Blessed

Sacrament Church Ft. Mitchell, Ky. Memorials can be made to The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky or Rock Solid Families.