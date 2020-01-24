Obituaries » Evelyn L. Wildeboer

Burial Date: February 1, 2020 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Feb. 1, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Evelyn Lucille Wildeboer (nee Stagner), 94, passed away peacefully at Seasons @ Alexandria on Friday, January 24,2020. Evelyn was born on January 12,1926 to Rosie Stagner. She retired from St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas after working 30 plus years as a nurse’s aide. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) H. Wildeboer, sisters, Patricia Keenan and Ruth Geiger, brother, Paul Stagner, daughter, Cheryl (Cherie) Gilbert, son, William (Bill) H. Wildeboer Jr., and grandson, William (BG) Gilbert Jr. She is survived by her 5 children, Gregory (Vickie), Michael (Linda), Richard, Donald, and Dennis. She had 50 plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Her joys in life included enjoying a good cup of coffee, crocheting, cooking and being with her family. Family and friends are invited to Evelyn’s Celebration of Life on February 1 @ the Alexandria Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm. Memorial service to begin at 3:00 pm. She loved beautiful flowers of all kinds, especially bright and cheerful ones!