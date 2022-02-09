Obituaries » Evelyn L. Baldridge Flynn

Burial Date: February 14, 2022 First Christian Church Feb. 14, 12 p.m.

Evelyn Louise Flynn Baldridge, age 86. Resident of Independence, KY. Passed to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 9, 2022 at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY. She was a homemaker, member and Deaconess at First Christian Church and member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship group. Preceded in death by her husband Elbert Douglas Baldridge, Sr. and parents Charles Columbus Flynn and Ida Frances Price Flynn. Survivors are her: son Doug (Hilde) Baldridge. Daughters: Cheryl Louise (John) Losey and Lana Gail (Tim) Schaaf. Grandchildren: Angela (Justin) Balcor, Ryan (Jenn) Baldridge, Jessica (Sarah) Baldridge, Kevin (Gosia) Baldridge, John Charles (Hannah) Losey, Zachary Losey, Olivia Losey, Timmy Schaaf and Elijah Schaaf. 5 Great Grandchildren. Sisters Charlene Bowling and Wilma Flynn. Visitation 11:00 AM Monday, February 14th. First Christian Church, 14 West 5th Street, Covington, KY followed by hour of service at 12:00 PM. Interment Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home., Taylor Mill., KY serving the family.