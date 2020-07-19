Obituaries » Evelyn K. Barth



Evelyn Kleckner Barth, 94, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at The Pavilion at Kenton in Covington, KY. She retired from First National Bank where she was a bank manager and was a member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. Evelyn is survived by her loving son, Mark A. Kleckner, beloved goddaughter, Vista Evelyn Crow, niece, Beverly Pilgram and step children, Craig (Karen) Barth and Marsha (Joe) Wermes. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and step grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husbands, John Kleckner, Melvin Barth along with 4 siblings. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.