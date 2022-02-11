Obituaries » Eva S. Hicks

Burial Date: February 21, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 21, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 94 times















Eva Sue Hicks, 80, of Elsmere, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 22, 1941, in Barboursville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Mathue J. Jackson and Alma M. Groves Jackson. She was a retired Cosmetologist, she loved gardening and flowers and never met a stranger. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeb Richard and wife Debbie; her stepdaughter, Amy Wright and husband James; and step grandchildren Jenna Wright and Savannah Edwards and husband Matthew. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 11-1PM, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.