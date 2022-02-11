Obituaries » Eva S. Hicks
Eva S. Hicks
February 11, 2022
Burial Date: February 21, 2022
Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 21, 1 p.m.
Eva Sue Hicks, 80, of Elsmere, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 22, 1941, in Barboursville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Mathue J. Jackson and Alma M. Groves Jackson. She was a retired Cosmetologist, she loved gardening and flowers and never met a stranger. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeb Richard and wife Debbie; her stepdaughter, Amy Wright and husband James; and step grandchildren Jenna Wright and Savannah Edwards and husband Matthew. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 11-1PM, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.