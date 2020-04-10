Obituaries » Eva Lou Walton Adams

Eva Lou (Walton) Adams died on Good Friday the 10th of April 2020. She leaves three children, Tamara Cash (Bob), Jeff Adams (Michelle), Julie Adams, daughter-in-law Kristi Adams, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Quincy Adams and eldest son Joel Adams.??

Eva Lou Walton was born on a farm in Boone County, Kentucky on March 15, 1937, the only child of John and Irene Walton. Eva Lou was active in 4H as a child and won many ribbons at the county fair. She also won the Miss Kentucky Rural Electric Co-op beauty pageant in 1955 at the State Fair.

She left the farm and married John Q. the following year after his return from Navy duty in Malta. This began her years of travel to Maine, New York, Kentucky, and Japan before arriving in Texas.

Along with raising four children, Eva Lou was active in hosting Christian Women’s groups in her home. She was a very active painter and quilter with hundreds of pieces of art and numerous hand-sewn quilts and many crafts left as her legacy. She was a Southern Belle.

In her later years, Eva Lou and John Q. enjoyed traveling around this country by motorcycle and RV. They were able to visit all 50 states and spend extended time in Colorado and Kentucky.

Eva Lou was raised in a Christian home and read God’s Word daily, passing the heritage of faith that she received, down to her children. She attended Belleview Baptist church as a child and was married there, and in Austin she was a member of Great Hills Baptist Church. Our faith and hope is that Eva Lou has passed from this temporary life into an eternal life with the Creator of all things and our Savior, where there is no more suffering, nor sorrow, nor death. She is at peace.

Visitation and burial service will be limited to family due to current world events.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Buckner Villas and Hospice Austin for their effort and dedication..