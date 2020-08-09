Obituaries » Eva J. Huddle

Burial Date: August 14, 2020

Eva Jean Huddle, 88, of Hamilton, passed away on August 9, 2020 at her home in Hamilton, OH. Jean was an Office Manager with the Highland Country Club. Jean loved being with her family, she enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, the Bengals and NASCAR. Jean also enjoyed raising Beagles. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Glen V. Huddle. Jean is survived by her daughter, Anita (Gary) Shivley, and her son, Lawrence E. (Billie Jean) Martin Jr., her sister, JoAnn Huck, 4 grandchildren,, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223 Hospice of Cincinnati 1010 Eaton Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013.