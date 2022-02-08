Obituaries » Eunice S. Peare

Burial Date: February 12, 2022 Sand Run Baptist Church 1327 N. Bend Rd. Hebron, KY 41048 Feb. 12, 12 p.m.

Eunice Sue Peare (nee Fancher), 50, of Hebron, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Eunice was a member of Sand Run Baptist Church, where she volunteered with children and served as the church secretary. She loved being a mom and she was known as someone who was selfless and caring to all.

Eunice was preceded in death by her nanny, Jessie Fancher.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 20 years, George Peare; daughters, Jessie and Katie Peare; her mother, Anna Dunaway; her father, Eldridge Fancher; her siblings, Karen Lanier, Gerri Wethington, Emily Kitterman, Lyndsey Gardner, and Tyler Fancher.

A visitation for Eunice will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10AM-12PM at Sand Run Baptist Church in Hebron, KY. A funeral service will follow at 12PM at the church. She will be buried at Sand Run Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky P.O. Box 332, Covington KY 41012 and Be Concerned 1100 Pike Street Covington, KY 41011.