Eunice (nee: Chapman) Allen, 93 of Florence, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Eunice worked as a cook for the Catholic Diocese. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lafe and Mittie (Griffey) Chapman along with her son, Rick Allen, brothers, Raymond and William Chapman, sister, Jocie McClanahan and niece and nephew, Mary and Jay Chapman. Eunice is survived by her loving daughter, Gail (Gary) Bolton, granddaughter, Kelly Park, great grandsons, Jackson and Davis King. She also leaves behind much loved cousins, great nieces, nephews and Patti Moore and Linda Wayland who were like her daughters and other good friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 11am to 1pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, Independence, KY with funeral services to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY.