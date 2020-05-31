Obituaries » Eugene Nichols

Burial Date: June 5, 2020 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 June 5, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Eugene Nichols. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Eugene was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Nichols; parents, William and Bessie Nichols; siblings, Danny Nichols and Kozetta Lewis. Eugene is survived by his siblings, Sandra Morgan, Lisa (Eric) Hoerlein, Delena Nichols, Jerry Nichols and Dwayne Nichols. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 5th from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment Highland Cemetery.