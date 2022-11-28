Obituaries » Eugene L. Amison

Burial Date: December 3, 2022 House of Joy Christian Church 3220 Central Parkway Cincinnati, OH Dec. 10, 3 p.m.

Eugene L. Amison of Cincinnati, age 36, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family on November 28, 2022, at UC Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati on July 15, 1986. Gene found joy in making others laugh and listening to music. He was always joking and being goofy for the kids. He had a contagious smile and truly loved spending time with his friends and family. What brought Gene the most joy was spending time with his two daughters whom he loved fiercely. He was a son, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed beyond measure.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Wilks; grandparents, Richard and Betty Ainsley; and his brother, Tristan Amison

He is survived by his loving mother, Theresa Amison; beloved daughters, Arianna Amison and Brianna Amison; brother, Michael Toney; many aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at House of Joy Christian, 3220 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45225. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM at the church. Gene will be laid to rest at Vine Street Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Gene’s name to the church.