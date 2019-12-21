Obituaries » Eugene H. Dunn

Eugene H. Dunn, 92, of Petersburg passed away Saturday morning, December 21, 2019. Mr. Dunn retired from Litton Industries. He was also a minister for more than 50 years.

Mr. Dunn was born on April 2, 1927 to Jay C. and Flossie Wilson Dunn. He served during World War II in the U.S. Army and then following World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and just fixing things.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Ruth I. (Edinger) Dunn; daughter, Colleen (Bill) Buel; sons, Allen (Peggy) Dunn, Carroll (Carolyn) Dunn, Logan (Wilma) Dunn and Todd (Joette) Dunn; brother, James Dunn; and 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Visitation is Monday, December 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow in Bullittsburg Cemetery, Petersburg.