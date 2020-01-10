Obituaries » Eugene A. Deslongchamps

Burial Date: January 17, 2020 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 East Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Jan. 17, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Eugene A. “Gene” Deslongchamps, 81, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 10, 2020. He retired from Prudential as an Insurance Salesman. Gene was an avid sports fan and always watching football, UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed fishing and his favorite thing to do was boating with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Joseph and Mildred (nee Meyer) Deslongchamps. Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years and 10 months, Erma “Sam” (nee Sansom) Deslongchamps, his devoted daughter, Lori (Mark) Gindele, his loving grandchildren, Mark (LeAnn) Gindele, Jr., Megan (Nick) Ziegler and Sami (Kenny) Neltner, his great-grandchildren, Allison, Mark III, Taylor, Kate and Carter and his siblings, Eva Mayer and Bob Deslongchamps. Visitation at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Alexandria), 8246 E. Main St., on Friday (Jan. 17) from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Fr. Joe Gallenstein officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation, Finance Dept., 30 E. 33rd St., New York, New York 10016 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.