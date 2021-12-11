Obituaries » Ethel L. Goff

Ethel Louise Goff, 89, of Verona, KY, passed from this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood, KY. She was retired from Avon Products, where she worked for over 30 years and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Verona, KY. Left to mourn her passing are her two children, Milton “Chip” (LeeAnn) Goff, Robin (David) Poland, and her four grandchildren, Chelsea Williams, Benjamin Poland, Jacob Poland, and Daniel Goff. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Sherman Goff, and her three sisters, Virginia Thompson, Mary Wilson, and Wilma Skaggs. Ethel donated her body to the UC Anatomical Body Donation Program in Cincinnati, OH. Visitation will be held on January 8, 2022, at Lakeside Christian Church in Lakeside Park, KY, from 10 am – 11:00 am, followed by a small service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeside Christian Church, 195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, Ky 41017.