Burial Date: August 21, 2020 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

Esther P. Kenkel, 81, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood. Esther was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 4, 1939 to the late Michael and Ruth Mormile. Throughout her life, Esther was known for her nurturing and compassionate personality. For many years, Esther worked tirelessly providing coats to under privileged children. She was a lover of crossword puzzles an avid knitter, gardener, and an exceptional cook. She was a member of St. Pius X Church, Change of Heart, and Mary Queen of Heaven Knights of the Round Table. Esther was preceded in death by her son Gary Cox, and her sister Pauline Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 13 years Al Kenkel, children Laura Bressert (Edward), Daniel Cox, and Brenda Cox Burns (Robert), 7 Grandchildren, and 8 Great-Grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation with Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, to continue Esther’s compassion of providing coats to children in need, memorial contributions can be sent to the “Esther’s Coats for Kids Foundation” via The Horizon Community Funds. Donations can be made online at https://www.horizonfunds.org/, click on “DONATE” and select the “Esther’s Coats For Kids Foundation” in the drop down menu. Monetary donations can also be sent by mail to: Horizon Community Funds, c/o Esther’s Coats for Kids Foundation, 50 E. Rivercenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011.