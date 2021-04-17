Obituaries » Esther A. Lageman

Burial Date: April 21, 2021 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 April 21, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Esther Anne Lageman (nee Brake), 97, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully at her home, on Saturday, April 17, 2021 surrounded by her family. Esther was the devoted matriarch and homemaker of the Lageman family and she was the cafeteria manager for Lindeman Elementary for 18 years.

Additionally, she was the founder of Primetime Seniors at St. Henry Church, a member of the Stringtown Quilt Guild, the Father Bealer Knights of Columbus, Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary, and the Altar Society. Her fondness for quilting led her to help with the St. Henry Altar linens and the 125 Year Anniversary quilt.

Esther was preceded in death by her Parents, William and Martina Brake; her husband, Urban J. Lageman; her siblings, William and Richard Brake, and Angela Wilmhoff; and her grandson, Jacob Vest.

She leaves behind her children, Daniel (Darlene) Lageman, Paul (Sandy) Lageman, Roseanne (James) Sutter, Nancy (Richard) Soper, James (Kathy) Lageman, Catherine (Jeff) Kellerman, Robert (Cindy) Lageman, and Patricia (George) Vest; and her siblings, Marcella Brake Schwartz, Lucille (Dave) Brake Cummings, and Joseph Brake.

Esther also leaves behind her 25 beloved grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Esther will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 3:30PM-6:00PM at St. Henry Catholic Church in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial for Esther will follow the visitation at 6:00PM at the church.

Mausoleum Entombment at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY.

Memorial contributions to: St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere, KY 41018; or St. Henry District High School, 3755 Scheben Dr., Erlanger, KY 41018.