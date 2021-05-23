Obituaries » Estella M. LaFata

Burial Date: May 28, 2021 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 May 28, 2 p.m.

Estelle Marie LaFata of Ft. Mitchell, age 87, gloriously made her way to heaven on Sunday, May 23, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Covington, KY on May 19, 1934 to the late Charles and Adelaide Bruck. Growing up, Estelle was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church. Estelle was a wonderful homemaker and mother. In her spare time, she enjoyed caring for her family, painting and writing poetry. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors, mostly camping and boating. Estelle will be remembered being kind, sweet, caring and loving, she was “mom” to everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Estelle is preceded in death by her husband, Walter LaFata. Survived to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Brenda Haynes, Karen Pracht, and Linda (Mark) Sowder-Thesken; sister, Carolyn Seibert; grandchildren, Tiffany (Rick) Tormey, Joseph (Megan) Haynes, Stephanie Pracht, Jeffrey (Kala) Pracht, Leigh Anne (Daniel) Baker, and Rachel Sowder; great-grandchildren, Nathan Haynes, Taylor Scudder, Kobe Scudder, Ellison Tormey, Lydia Haynes, Grace Haynes, Brooklyn Schmitt, Jaxson Pracht, Derrick Pracht, and Denver Rae Baker; as well as many other friends and relatives who will mourn her loss.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.