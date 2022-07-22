Obituaries » Estella M. Gosney

Estella M. Gosney, 101, of Erlanger, formerly of Newport, passed away on July 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. She was born to the late George and Margaret (Lea) McClane in Lincoln County, New Mexico on June 25, 1921. She worked 42 years with Siemens (formerly Allis Chalmers) in Norwood, OH, as a stator winder. Estella was a Kentucky Colonel. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles (Tom) Jacob, her parents and many of her siblings. Estella is survived by her daughter, Polly Gosney, sisters Martha McGaha and Aleene Toll, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, (25 Alexandria Pike) Southgate, KY. Burial to follow. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.