Essie P. Long

Burial Date: March 13, 2023 Floral Hills Cemetery 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 March 13, 2 p.m.

Essie Pauline Long born April 22, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Nancy and James Long went to be with her Mommy on March 8, 2023, at age 58. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy J. Eaton; her father, James H. Long; and brothers James A. Smith, William (Buff) Smith, and Steve (Shovelhead) Long. She is survived by her siblings; Harry Bailey III, John (Dawnis) Bailey, David Long Sr., Mary Beth (Pete) Tung, Gary (Vickie) Long, and Lily Herald, sisters-in-law Barb Smith and Shorty Smith, and a host of other friends and family who all loved her. A graveside service will be held for immediate family only on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2 PM in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Queen City Hospice. Floral Hills is honored to serve Essie’s family.