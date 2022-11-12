Obituaries » Ervin Hegedus

Burial Date: November 17, 2022 Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m.

Ervin Hegedus, age 89, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He is survived by his children, Tom Hegedus (Kathy), Paul Hegedus (Elizabeth), Sophie Bayer (Jay) and Annie Griff (Michael); grandchildren, Joseph Bayer (Katie), Julia Kramer (Alexander), John Bayer (Lilly), Olivia Goecke (Jake), Jacob Bayer, Eric Hegedus (Emily), Abby Hegedus, Lindsey Campbell (Jonathan), Laura Marder (Matt), Michael Hegedus, Peter Griff and Mia Griff; 8 great-grandchildren. Ervin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sophie Hegedus (2020) and brother, Reverend Monsignor Lazlo Hegedus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Agnes Church at 11:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Friends and family are invited back for a reception at St. Agnes Church’s undercroft. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011.