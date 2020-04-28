Obituaries » Ervin A. Heiert

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Ervin Arthur Heiert, 89, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home. He was a truck driver with Micky Link. Ervin was a Korean War Veteran and Past Commander of American Legion-Post 11 in Newport, Kentucky and a member of St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs, Kentucky. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Nascar fan and coached for many years in the Ft. Thomas Jr. Baseball and Football Leagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Matilda (nee Morscher) Heiert, his wife, Mary Lou (nee Maschinot) Heiert and 13 brothers and sisters. Ervin is survived by his devoted children, Daniel Heiert, Mike (Terri) Heiert, Jackie Heiert, David (Jackie) Heiert and Patrick Heiert, his loving 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and his sister, Luella Painter. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be private for family. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery Camp Springs, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Camp Springs), 6833 Four Mile Road, Camp Springs, KY 41059.