Obituaries » Ernest A. Lombardo

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 6 times















Ernest A. Lombardo, 90, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas KY. Earnest was a retired Captain of the Newport Fire Department. Ernest was an Army Veteran, a member of the Bellevue Vets, and a former member of St. Francis De Sales in Newport. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis (nee Butcher) Lombardo, his parents Andrew and Angelina (nee Greco) Lombardo, and his brothers and sisters. Ernest is survived by his devoted children Karen Murphy, Kirk Lombardo, and Scott (Angie) Lombardo, and a sister Mary Ann Lombardo. Ernest is also survived by his loving grandchildren Kristina (Thomas) Semernezski and Kimberly (Michael) McKinney, 8 great grandchildren and 1 Great great-granddaughter. Services will be private for immediate family. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery.