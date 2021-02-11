Obituaries » Erna V. McCall

Burial Date: February 19, 2021 St. John's Church 627 W Pike Street Covington, KY Feb. 19, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















McCall, Erna V.,92 of Covington, Ky. passed away on February 11, 2021 at Highland Springs Care Center, Ft. Thomas. Erna is preceded by her husband, LeRoy McCall; Parents, Herman and Matilda Brake. She is survived by her Daughters; Donna Lewis, Joann Carnes, and Beth Whitley and several Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday February 19, 2021 from 9:30am – 10:00am at St. John Catholic Church, Covington. Mass will follow at 10:00am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.