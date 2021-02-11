A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Erna V. McCall

February 11, 2021

Burial Date: February 19, 2021

St. John's Church 627 W Pike Street Covington, KY Feb. 19, 10 a.m.

McCall, Erna V.,92 of Covington, Ky. passed away on February 11, 2021 at Highland Springs Care Center, Ft. Thomas. Erna is preceded by her husband, LeRoy McCall; Parents, Herman and Matilda Brake. She is survived by her Daughters; Donna Lewis, Joann Carnes, and Beth Whitley and several Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday February 19, 2021 from 9:30am – 10:00am at St. John Catholic Church, Covington. Mass will follow at 10:00am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



