Services are private.

Erma Lou Moore of California, KY was born March 29, 1927 to Albert and Nora (nee Schnorr) Harrison and passed into Heaven on August 5 at the age of 95.

She devoted her life to her family and for a number of years worked in the cafeteria for the Campbell County School System. She demonstrated many talents and could turn a length of thread into beautiful, many-patterned quilts; colorful dresses for little girls in foreign countries; woven mats made from plastic grocery bags for Veterans; Swedish-woven throws; and many homemade crafts. She was also known in her small community of Carthage for growing the best tasting tomatoes. She had a gift of sharing with others, even if it was just a pot of soup or tomatoes from her garden. She was a lifelong, faithful member of Carthage United Methodist Church. May her life be an inspiration to others!

She is survived by her children and sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, whom she treated as her own; Jennifer Lou (Michael) Evans, Daniel Kenton (Linda) Moore, Elizabeth Jean (Ronald) Grenier, her beloved granddaughter, Alaina Alexandra (Carter) Cornett, and faithful friend, Christy Eby, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Milton Moore; two brothers, Alvin “Jack” Harrison and John Harrison; and seven sisters Mae Randall, Grace Randall, Ejulia Britton, Alta Jenkins Fisher, Ruth Trapp, Jean Glover and Scarlet Harrison.

Interment will be private at Mt. Gilead Cemetary.