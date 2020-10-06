Obituaries » Erie C. Allen

Oct. 10, 12 p.m.

Erie C. Allen, 91, of Covington, KY, passed away on October 6, 2020. Erie was a waitress at the Green Lantern Restaurant for 37 years. She was also a member and bartender for the Covington Moose Lodge for 16 years. Erie loved shopping and being around people, she had many friends at the Colony and the Moose Lodge. She is survived by her children, Millie Martin, James Thomas Ballinger, Nina Roberts (Rodney Rump); grandchildren, Mandy Woods (Kris), Lori Llewellyn (Dave), Kristi Taylor (Jeff), Daniel Ballinger (Hailey), Cody Gausvik (Christian), Paige Rump; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Savanah, Aubrey, Tyler, Mia, Trinity, Cloey, Madison, Luke, Abigail; and many loving nieces and nephews. Erie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas and Lena Crowe; sister, Mildred Ruth Woosley and brother, Othal Crowe. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11 am until Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.