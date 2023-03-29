Obituaries » Eric G. Stanley

Services are pending at this time.

Obituary Viewed 22 times















Eric Gene Stanley, 57, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with his devoted wife by his side. Born in Covington, KY, on July 27, 1965, he was the son of the late Burt Stanley and Mary “Dwayne” French. Eric worked in construction for over 20 years, first with Spartan and then moving on to Dudley Construction. He enjoyed fishing and watching TV. Eric loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his son: Wyatt Stanley. Eric leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years: Tracy Stanley; sons: Eric Stanley and Hayden Stanley; daughter: Cassie Lay; sisters: Peggy (Jim) Spada, Barb (Jerry) Spada and Cori Crowley; 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are pending at this time.