ric “Bubba Bo” Boulanger, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023. Eric was born on March 7, 1956 in Henniker, MA to the late Maurice and Anna (Rycerz) Boulanger. During his life, Eric was a graduate of Emerson College in Boston and went on to have a 42 year career as a radio host for several stations including B 105, 700 WLW, and Eagle Country 99.3. He enjoyed traveling, the beach, gardening, and sports especially the Cincinnati Reds. Eric could also be found tinkering and trying to fix things. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jacob Boulanger in 2009. Eric is survived by his daughter Kali Boulanger (Brennan Corcoran), girlfriend Mary McConnell, first wife Deborah Boulanger, and 3 siblings. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm. A blessing will immediately follow the second memorial visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati 4310 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242 or National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chapel St. Suite 006 Newton, MA 02458