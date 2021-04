Obituaries » Eric A. Lucas

Burial Date: April 13, 2021 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY April 13, 2 p.m.

Lucas, Eric Allen, 29, of Covington, Ky. passed away at his home April 9, 2021. He is survived by his Son; Eric Karter Lucas, Daughter Bella An McIntyre Father; Gary Lucas, Mother; Peggy Parson, Brothers; Michael Parson, Joshua Lee Stephens. There will be a graveside Service Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.