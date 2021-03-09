Obituaries » Emory C. Castle

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 19 times















Emory Curtis Castle, born 11/27/44, left to meet our Lord on March 9, 2021.

Curtis is survived by his loving wife Rose, Son Scott Glover & wife April, Daughter Cathy Imhoff & husband Ralph, Daughter Ginger Cantrell, Daughter Christine Crowder & husband Barry, Daughter Charlene Castle Phillips, and Son David Anderson. He was preceded in death by sons Emory & Nathan Castle, as well as his parents Emory & Catherine Castle and numerous brothers & sisters. He is also survived by four sisters, Mary Sexton, Penny Jessee, Georgie Walls, & Sadie Dalton. Along with 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a great many friends. Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.