Obituaries » Emogene Dawson

Services for Emogene will be handled in private at the convenience of her family.

Emogene “Jean” Dawson, 95, of Covington, KY passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. Jean was born October 20, 1925 in Bedford, KY to the late Stuart and Evelin Varble. Jean was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Her family was always her top priority. She enjoyed shopping, reading and being with her family. Her husband, Raymond Dawson preceded her in death. Jean is survived by her loving son: Michael (Pam) Dawson, her beloved grandchildren: Stephanie (Chris) Campbell and Ben (Roxy) Dawson, and her great-granddaughter: Clare Campbell. Services for Emogene will be handled in private at the convenience of her family. Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Erlanger, KY.