Obituaries » Emmett C. Johnson

Burial Date: December 14, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 Dec. 14, 1-1:30 p.m.

Emmett Clarence “Johnny” Johnson, 96, of Florence and formerly of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 7th at Florence Park Care Center.He attended Sixth District and Holmes High School. He left school and joined the Navy in 1943. He served as an underwater demolition expert and was Honorably discharged in 1946. He then worked as a printer for over 50 years at Frank Tea and Spice, Cincinnati Litho, and US Playing card. He was greatly involved with Lawler-Hanlon VFW, named after his brother-in-law Benton Hanlon. Johnny served as commander many times and was selected to the first All American Commander team. This came by being named the outstanding commander in the State of Kentucky and then being selected as one of the 12 to the team. He also managed the Lawler-Hanlon Class C Knothole baseball team for 15 years. Other youth activities included the Newport Youth Inc., Newport and Campbell County recreation commissions. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Northern Kentucky Bass Hasslers Fishing Club. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Nellie (nee. Hanlon) Johnson. Sisters Alvena (the late Larry) Brossart, Wanda (the late John) Kees, June (the Late Randy) Halfhill, Brother Ray (the late Terri) Johnson. Johnny is survived by his son, Jim (Nancy) Johnson; granddaughter, Becky (Brian) Barth; grandson, Kyle Johnson; 2 great grandchildren, Ashley & Tyler Barth; Visitation will be held from 10-1 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 14th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Newport. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.