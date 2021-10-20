Obituaries » Emma R. Johns

Burial Date: October 27, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 27, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Emma Ruth Johns, 81 passed unexpectedly on Wednesday October 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood KY. She was loved by many.

Emma loved spending time with her family and helping others. She was a long-time member of New Banklick Baptist Church.

Emma Ruth was born on August 26, 1940 to James and Mary Lucille McEntire (both deceased).

She is survived by her Loving Husband, James “Bill” Johns.

Daughters: Becky Taylor (Curtis) and Mary Workman (Mike).

Grandchildren: Mandy Sullivan (Clay), Travis Workman (Danielle), Cody Workman (Destiny) and John Taylor (Tonya)

Great-Grandchildren: Madison, Caleb, Brody, Josie, Makenzie, Delaney, and Devin

Brother: Forrest Lee “Butch” McEntire (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her Brother: Charles “Sonny” and Sister: Pauline

Funeral Services will be October 27, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home in Florence, KY.

Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Service to begin at 12 PM.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY.

All memorials can be sent to:

– American Heart Association

– Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer)

– New Banklick Baptist Church, 10719 Banklick Road Walton, KY 41094