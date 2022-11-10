Obituaries » Emma R. Daniels Cook

Burial Date: November 13, 2022

Emma Ruby Cook Daniels, age 93, of Erlanger, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. She was a retired Tax Examiner for I.R.S., a life-time member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Wilmington Baptist Church in Morning View, KY. Emma enjoyed traveling, crocheting, reading gossip magazines, playing with her cats and spending time with her family. Her husband of 66 years, Lloyd Daniels preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her children, Barbara McManus, Kenneth Daniels, and Susan Foley (William); grandchildren, Kelly Barnes (Forrest), James Franklin McManus (Makiko), Jacquie Valentine (Matthew), Jessica Daniels, Michelle Frick (Chris), and Michael Foley; and great grandchildren, Collin Frick, Caleb Frick, and Caitlyn Frick. Visitation will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 4 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097.