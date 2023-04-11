Obituaries » Emma L. Klosterman

Emma Lee Klosterman, 84, of Elsmere, KY passed away April 11, 2023 at home. Emma was born on May 7, 1938 in London, Kentucky. Emma is survived by her daughters, Tina (Mike) Barhorst, April Campell, Julie (Stephen) Wagner, Theresa Boswell; son, Teddy (Tabitha) Klosterman; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and a 5th great-great grandchild on the way. Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Klosterman, son, William Klosterman, and grandson, Timothy Klosterman. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Emma’s family.