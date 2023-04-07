Obituaries » Emily J. Hoersting

Burial Date: April 15, 2023

Emily “Jean” Hoersting passed away at the glorious age of 94 on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Dominion Senior Living in Florence, KY. Jean was the daughter of the late George and Cecelia Kostas.

Jean was born on February 2, 1929, in Lakeside Park, KY. She grew up living on a farm and working hard. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills, KY. After graduating she started her career working for First National Bank where she was a teller. She worked her way up to head bank teller before she retired. Jean married the love of her life, Robert Hoersting in 1949 and they started a family together. They had three wonderful children, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Jean’s family was the most important part of her life. She was a kind and compassionate lady who always showed unconditional love and support to her family. Jean always put other’s first and would do anything she could to help someone in need. She will be remembered for her great wit and sense of humor. She enjoyed making people laugh and telling jokes. For everyone who had the great pleasure of knowing her and loving her, she will be missed beyond measure.

Preceding her in death are her parents George and Cecelia Kostas and husband Robert Hoersting, of 54 years.

Those left here to carry on Jean’s loving legacy are her children Steve (Diane) Hoersting, Mary Ann (Shane) Duncan, Virginia “Ginny” (Dave) Rabe; grandchildren Justin, Amberlie, Brett, Melanie, Ashley, Kyle, Tyler, Brittany, DJ; great-grandchildren Nash, Rhett, Brooks, Addison, Will, Ryan, Odin, Gunnar, Emilia, Freyja, Noah, Elyse, Devyn, Jacob. Jean also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and the wonderful staff who cared for her at Dominion Senior Living.

A visitation will be held to honor Jean’s life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Jean will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Jean’s name to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017, Redwood 71 Orphanage Rd., Fort Mitchell, KY 41017, or to The Point 104 West Pike St., Covington, KY 41011.