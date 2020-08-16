Obituaries » Elsie L. Haskins Miller

Burial Date: August 21, 2020 Nicholson Christian Church 1970 Walton Nicholson Pk. Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 21, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 77 times















Elsie Louise Miller Gaskins, age 90, of Independence, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

She was born the daughter of the late Thomas Miller and Docia (Rowe) Miller on May 9, 1930 in Yancy, KY.

Elsie attended Nicholson Christian Church and worked in the Operation Department at Bank of Kentucky. She loved to play Bingo and cook. She also enjoyed making bread and giving it to as many people as she could. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Jack” Gaskins; and siblings, David Miller, Luke Miller, Tom Miller, and Della Miller.

Elsie is survived by her children, Melanie (Brad) McCord and Bruce (Patricia) Gaskins; grandchildren, Brian (Jenny) Gaskins, Mark (Kristin) Gaskins, Adam (Vicky) Gaskins, Ashley (Nathan) Jared, and Brooke (Jimmy) Snyder; and great grandchildren, Blake Gaskins, Brady Gaskins, Elena Gaskins, Theo Gaskins, Gavin Gaskins, Jack Jared, and Charlie Kate Jared; and siblings, Ann Dolle, Mary Fleenor, Betty Gibbs, Jane Honchul, and John Miller.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:30AM until time of service at 12:30PM at Nicholson Christian Church, 1970 Walton Nicholson Rd, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations can be made in Elsie’s name to the Nicholson Christian Church at the above address.