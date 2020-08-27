Obituaries » Elmer R. Graham

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: September 1, 2020 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Sept. 1, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Elmer Ray Graham, 94 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on August 27, 2020.

Elmer was born August 16, 1926 in Dayton, KY to Ray and Isabel Holland Graham.

Elmer was a graduate of Dayton High School, Dayton, Kentucky. He was a proud Seaman 1st Class in the United States Navy during WW II. He was a retired installer/repairman in communications for Cincinnati Bell. Elmer was an athlete who played baseball, basketball and football and also coached softball. He was the youngest of 4 children, member of St. Joseph Church and the Mariners Club, Cold Spring. A great family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren and loved playing golf, cards and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and Wife Virginia “Ginnie” Mary (nee Pulsfort) Graham.

Elmer is survived by his Daughter, Sharon L (Jane Eltzroth) Graham, Sons, Mike (Carol) Graham, Tony (Mary Beth) Graham, and Scott (Julie) Graham, 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky with

Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky with military honors.

Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.