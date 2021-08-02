Obituaries » Elmer L. Nordman

Burial Date: August 9, 2021

Elmer Leo Nordman, 89, passed away at his Florence, KY residence on Monday, August 2, 2021. Elmer was born on October 8, 1931 in Crescent Springs, KY to the late Francis and Frances (Anderson) Nordman. During his life, Elmer served his country in the U.S. Army and worked 30 years as a switchman for the C&O Railroad. Elmer was simply a pleasure to be around. His exceptionally sharp mind to the very end made him the go-to person for people’s names, birthdays and ages. He had a witty personality and loved to tell jokes and funny stories, especially about his railroad co-workers. He focused on the details, such scheduling his calendar a year out to clean his coffee pot exactly according to manufacturing guidance and he would readily point out “painter’s holidays” that no one else could see. Although he will be greatly missed, he now joins his siblings for passionate discussions about the Cincinnati Red’s performance. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Ann Nordman, children Michael Nordman (Catherine), Gary Nordman (Amy), and Marita Lukey (Brian), grandchildren Eric Nordman (Janie), Bart Nordman (Tara), Jake Nordman (Ellie), Richard Nordman (Jamie), Pete Nordman, Lisa Middleton (Jake), Brianna Quillen (Matt), Tyler Lukey, and Camille Lukey, and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 5:30pm to 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.