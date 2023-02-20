Obituaries » Elmer J. Roseberry

Burial Date: February 25, 2023 Grant's Lick Baptist Church 941 Clay Ridge Rd Alexandria, KY 41001

Elmer Joseph Roseberry, 92, of Butler, KY, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at The Seasons Alexandria. He was born December 26, 1930, in Grant’s Lick, KY. Elmer retired from Procter & Gamble. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus of Grant’s Lick Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucy (née Lawson) Roseberry; wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Roseberry (née Reed); son, John Roseberry; grandson, Ryan Roseberry; three siblings: Albert Roseberry, Dorothy Montgomery Jackson and Mary Jackson. Elmer is survived by his second wife, Ruth Roseberry (nee Stamper); three children: Mike (Tina) Roseberry, Mark (Denise) Roseberry and Dee (Late David) Browning; brother, Alan Roseberry; daughter-in-law, Pamela Roseberry (née Eshman); six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Grant’s Lick Baptist Church, 941 Clay Ridge Road Alexandria, KY 41001. Visitation Saturday, February 25, 2023, 10:00 AM until time of funeral service 12:00 PM at the Church, with Dr. Tom Wilkes officiating. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery Grant’s Lick, KY. Memorials are suggested to Grant’s Lick Baptist Church or Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C\O Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.