Obituaries » Elmer J. Macklin

Burial Date: August 9, 2021 Lakeside Presbyterian 2690 Dixie Highway Lakeside Park, 41017 Aug. 9, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 32 times















Evelyn Jewel “Judy” Macklin, 91, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born March 13, 1930 to the late John Ernest and Evelyn Allan (nee: Tucker) Ellis. On October 22, 1949, Judy was married at Trinity Episcopal Church in Covington, KY to her late husband of more than 50 years, William R. Macklin, Jr., who passed away in 2000. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Wippermann, in 2019. Judy is survived by her loving daughters, Elizabeth (Steve) Bell and Linda (Bill) Herring, as well as sisters Laura (Lolly) Hissom and Karen Harrington. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Katherine McHugh, Laura Johnson (Nicholas), Jennifer Tillotson (John), and Kristen Wippermann along with great grandchildren, Kaden Johnson, Colin McHugh, Reed Johnson, Caroline McHugh, and niece and local ‘daughter,’ Brenda Bramel Israel. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11am at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Lakeside Park, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass Northern Kentucky, 7388 Turfway Rd., Florence, KY 41042 or Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 2690 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, KY 41017.