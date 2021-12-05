Obituaries » Ellis R. Couch

Ellis R. Couch, age 82, of Florence, Ky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Florence, surrounded by family. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on October 26, 1939, to the late Damon & Lizzie (nee Statzer) Couch.

Ellis enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years but as he got older, he found much enjoyment with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from General Motors in Norwood after working for the company for about 20 years.

Mr. Couch is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Christine Couch (nee Combs); his loving children, Tina Morris, Lisa (Glen) Snider, & Ray (Barbra) Couch; grandchildren Caitlin & Brandi Morris, Kevin Snider, Joshua (Leah) Couch, and Ashley (Brandon) Benke; 3 great grandchildren; his siblings Nancy Combs, Wanda Stamper, Lydia Heathman, and Joe Pat Couch. Ellis is also survived by many nieces and nephews, family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Buster Couch, Noah Couch, Mildred Hayes, and Bobbie Stacy.

