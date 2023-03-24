Obituaries » Elliott R. Arrington
Elliott R. Arrington
March 24, 2023
Arrington, Elliott R., 31 of Elsmere, KY. passed away on March 24, 2023. Elliott is survived by his Father; Jeffrey Arrington, Mother; Doris Munafo, Sons; Anikan Arrington, Ragnar Jeffrey Arrington, Daughters; Delia Arrington, Penny Arrington, Marley Burling, Sisters; Amber Arrington, Shelby Sebree, Erin Arrington. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Assisting the Family.