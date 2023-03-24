Obituaries » Elliott R. Arrington

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrington, Elliott R., 31 of Elsmere, KY. passed away on March 24, 2023. Elliott is survived by his Father; Jeffrey Arrington, Mother; Doris Munafo, Sons; Anikan Arrington, Ragnar Jeffrey Arrington, Daughters; Delia Arrington, Penny Arrington, Marley Burling, Sisters; Amber Arrington, Shelby Sebree, Erin Arrington. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Assisting the Family.